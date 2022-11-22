4 persons killed in firing incident along Assam-Meghalaya border

West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], November 22 (ANI): Four persons including three people from West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya and an Assam forest guard were killed in a firing incident that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

Confirming the report, Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi told ANI that, the incident took place in the Mukroh area and four persons were killed in the firing incident.

Further details into the incident are awaited. (ANI)