4 persons sustain injuries in cylinder blast in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) [India], May 1 (ANI): Four people sustained injuries in a cylinder explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, an official said on Monday.

The official said that the injured were rushed to the hospital following which they were given first aid.





Zulafkar Ahmed, Medical Superintendent District Hospital, informed that out of the four injured persons, three had sustained minor burns while the other was majorly injured.

"We rushed our ambulance after getting information about the cylinder blast. Four people were brought here, out of which 3 had minor burns and one had major burns. After giving first aid they have been admitted here," Zulafkar Ahmed said.

He said that the person who suffered major burns will be referred to the medical college and the rest of the injured are stable.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

