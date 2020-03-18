4 persons with 'home quarantine' stamp on hands deboarded from Garib Rath train

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Four persons with 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands were deboarded from the Garib Rath train here on Wednesday, said Ravinder Bhakar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Western Railway.

"Four persons suspected to have COVID-19 had flown in from Germany. They were heading to Surat. They were deboarded from the Garib Rath train in Palghar today. They had 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands. Still, they were defying the protocol," said Bhakar.

The Western Railways on Tuesday cancelled 35 trips of 10 trains due to low occupancy in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country as of now with 38 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. Till now, the state has reported one death from the disease.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals according to the government data released on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

