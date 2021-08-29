4 police personnel booked in Gwalior after family alleges assault, threat

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 29 (ANI): A case has been registered against four police personnel in Gwalior after a family filed a complaint of alleged assault and threats over the issue of playing DJ, said Gwalior Police on Saturday.



"On Friday night the incident happened in Bhitarwar, police personnel went to stop the loud music. The family has filed an FIR of assault and threat," said Amit Sanghi, Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.

"Along with that the police has also filed an FIR against the family for creating hindrance in peace," he further added.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

