4 police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): Four police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Marathahali Police station in the city on Tuesday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield division said, "4 police staff of Marathahalli PS have tested positive for COVID-19. All follow-up action as per Govt guidelines is being taken up."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported a total of 9,399 COVID-19 cases including 3,527 active cases as of June 23. (ANI)

