Madhya Pradesh Minister Bala Bachchan while speaking to the reporters. (Photo/ANI)
4 policemen suspended for allegedly beating five tribals, nobody is above law: MP Minister

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:08 IST

Badwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Days after four personnel allegedly thrashed five people (tribals) in Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh minister Bala Bachchan on Wednesday said that all four of them have been suspended as the government won't allow anyone to take law in their hands.
"I got to know about this case and we have arrested four police personnel including a police inspector and we have started the investigation. I had a conversation with Superintendent of Police (SP) Alirajpur day before yesterday and he informed me that soon after the incident the suspects were suspended from duty," said Bachchan.
"Nobody should take the law into their hands, whether it's police personnel or any citizen. Doing so is a crime and nobody is above the law," Bachchan added.
The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday suspended four of its personnel for allegedly thrashing five tribals, including a minor in Alirajpur district.
"A departmental probe is being initiated. Four police personnel, including Nanpur police station incharge, have been suspended," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipul Srivastava said.
According to relatives, an altercation ensued between the police personnel and five persons while they were returning from attending Adivasi Diwas at Nanpur Phata Dam, following which the latter was allegedly brought to the police station and thrashed.
They further alleged that the police officers, who beat them, were in an inebriated state and also forced them to consume urine.
Following this, people gathered outside the Nanpur police station to protest against the same. (ANI)

