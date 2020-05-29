4 rakes of agricultural products despatched to Bangladesh: South Central Railway

Hyderabad [Telangana], May 29 (ANI): Four rakes of essential agricultural products including dry chillies, turmeric and ginger have been successfully loaded and despatched from different stations of the zone to Bangladesh, said South Central Railway (SCR).

"Even in the prevailing pandemic times due to outbreak of COVID-19, South Central Railway has been continuously operating freight and parcel trains to ensure that the supply chain, particularly of essential commodities, remains intact across the nation," read an official statement issued by SCR on Thursday.

"Now the services of the zone during the current lockdown have crossed the country's borders wherein essential commodities are also being transported to the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. Four rakes of essential agricultural products have been successfully loaded and despatched from different stations of the zone during the current month," read the statement.

According to the statement, one rake consisting of 42 wagons with 2,477 tonnes of dry chillies has been loaded and despatched from Tadepalligudem station to Darshan station in Bangladesh on May 12.

One rake consisting of 42 wagons with 2,472 tonnes of onions was despatched from Nagarsol station to Darshan station on May 26.

Two rakes consisting of 42 wagons each with a total of 4928 tomes of dry chillies, turmeric and ginger were despatched from Reddipalem railway station to Benapole railway station on May 26 and May 27.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has appreciated the marketing efforts of officers and staff of Guntur. Vijayawada and Nanded divisions in capturing the new traffic to the new destinations.

He assured the freight customers that the Railways will extend support in all aspects to encourage the loading of these agricultural products by rail to Bangladesh. (ANI)

