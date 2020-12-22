4 robbers held in Telangana's Rangareddy, stolen goods and cash recovered

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 22 (ANI): Four robbers were held in Rangareddy district here with stolen goods, police said on Monday.

The sleuths of CCS LB Nagar along with Vanasthalipuram Police of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate have made sincere efforts. On credible information, while accused persons moving under suspicious circumstances on Monday at Shamshabad ORR Entry, apprehended four offenders. On questioning, they revealed the information about their offence, as per the police.

In this offence, the accused Vadlamudi Nikhil, Vadlamudi Vinay Choudary, Yela Uday Kumar and Gogineni Brahma Teja came to Vanasthalipuram on a car which was rented by Choudary in Hubli. Nikhil was earlier acquaintance with the complainant Sathish Sikha.

On the night of December 14, the accused entered into the house of Sathish. While talking with him they asked for water and all of sudden four offenders pounded on him and tied with ropes and committed theft on the point of toy pistol and stolen away Indian currency, foreign currency, mobiles, laptops, pass ports, car and bike and flew away along with stolen property.



Nikhil and Vinay Choudary are relatives and all the four offenders are childhood friends in Ballari. All the four are addicted bad vices. They debited so many hand loans from friends and relatives and they unable to repay the said debits. Due to financial problems they hatched a plan to committed theft. Nikhil told that he is known about the Sathis Sikha having huge cash and valuable items and more ever he is living alone. It is easy to steal money from him.

At 11.00 hours they reached Sathish Sikha's house and entry into the house, due to acquaintance with Nikhil, Sikha allowed four members into the house and offered to drink water. As per their plan, all the four offenders suddenly attacked Sikha and closed his mouth and tied his hands with rope and also closed the mouth with plaster.

They also took the toy pistol of the Sathish Sikha and threatened him and took the almirah key and committed theft of net cash Rs 1,18,000, some foreign currency, two laptops, three mobile phones, silver necklace, four passports, driving license from almirah and also a car and motorcycle. After the offence, the offenders fled to Ballari in two cars and bike.

On Monday, they again came to Hyderabad on two cars to committed another offence. The stolen KTM bike kept near a petrol pump at Shamshabad.

Police have seized two cars, one bike, three Mobile Phones, Laptop Net Cash Rs. 25,000 (Indian Currency), Foreign currency about Rs 2,00,000, Two Dummy (Toy) Pistols, four Pass Ports, two Aadhar Cards, two Pan Cards, two Driving License. All worth Rs 25,05,000 from their possession. (ANI)

