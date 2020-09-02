4-storey building collapses in Palghar, Maharashtra

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): A 4-storey building collapsed in Achole area of Nala Sopara on Tuesday night.

The entire building was evacuated and no injuries were reported in the incident. Meanwhile, authorities are trying to ascertain the reasons for the collapse.

"There were five families with 25 people in the building. The moment we saw the construction material falling off from the walls, we immediately started the evacuation and saved lives," said Rajesh Tiwari, a local while speaking to ANI.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)