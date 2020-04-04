4 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): At least four terrorists were killed by security forces here and four weapons were recovered from them on Saturday.

Search for the fifth terrorist is on.

"We have neutralised four terrorists and recovered four weapons from them. Search for the fifth is underway. We appeal to the people in Kulgam district to not provide shelter to terrorists as they may spread COVID-19 infection," Jammu and Kashmir General Operation Commanding (GOC) Victor Force, A Sengupta, said. (ANI)

