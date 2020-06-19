4 terrorists killed by security forces in J-K's Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): At least four terrorists have been killed in ongoing encounter in Shopian on Friday.

"Two more terrorists have been eliminated in Munand area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. So far, four terrorists have been killed in the operation which is still in progress," PRO Defence, Srinagar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)