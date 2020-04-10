4 test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Four persons, who belong to Tamil Nadu, tested positive for coronavirus in Ikhar village of Amod taluka here, Bharuch district collector MD Modiya said on Friday.

According to officials, the four persons travelled through Chalukya Express from Tamil Nadu to Ankleshwar on March 12, after which they stayed at a mosque till March 17.

"They moved to Ikhar village in Amod taluka, where they stayed at a mosque till March 22," Modiya said.

"A health survey team identified them as suspected coronavirus patients on March 23 and put them under home quarantine at Ikhar in a vacated home. On April 8, a sample was taken for the COVID-19 test. The results came back at around 9 pm on April 9," the district collector added.

Out of the results for 11 samples, four tested positive for COVID-19. However, they are asymptomatic.

"A meeting was called immediately with the officers concerned and the implementation of a strict containment plan was discussed. The plan will be implemented immediately. The village has a population of around 7,000 people. Extensive medical check-ups will be conducted," the district collector said.

With 67 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the total tally in the state climbed to 308 on Friday morning.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday. In the last 12 hours, 547 positive cases were reported, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged or have migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

