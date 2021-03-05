4-tier monitoring team formed to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines in schools in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 4 (ANI): Directorate of School Education of Kashmir on Thursday constitutes a 4-tier monitoring team to ensure the adherence of COVID-19 related SOPs in government and private schools in the valley.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of School Education of Kashmir, the divisional level monitoring team consists of Joint Director Central/North Abid Hussain, Joint Director Bilal Khurshid, Joint Director SSA Shamsudin Bhat and Personal officer Muzamil Maqbool.

"District level monitoring team would consist of Chief Education Officer, Deputy Chief Education Officer and DEPO," the statement said.



"Cluster/Complex head level monitoring team would consist of Principal HSS and the headmasters of the high schools. While, zonal level monitoring team will consist of Zonal Education Officer, BRC and CRC," it said.

"Besides these teams, DIETs along with DRGs shall also formulate the monitoring team," it added.

Government and private higher secondary schools reopened in Kashmir valley on Monday after a gap of nearly one year following the COVID-19-induced shutdown and three months of winter vacations.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 875 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A total of 1,23,860 people have recovered from the disease in the union territory while 1,958 people have succumbed to the virus," the ministry said. (ANI)

