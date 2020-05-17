4 trains with migrant workers to leave for Bihar from Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 17 (ANI): Four trains will depart from Dehradun -- two on May 19 and the rest on May 20 -- for Bihar with migrant labourers and other people stranded in the State due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastav has written a letter in this regard to Divisional Railway Manager, Moradabad.

These trains will terminate at Araria, Khagaria, Bettiah and Kishanganj and have stoppages at Katihar, Buxar, Motihari, and Barauni.

'Shramik Special trains' were introduced to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown. (ANI)

