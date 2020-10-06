4 with PFI links held on way to Hathras: UP Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): Four people with links to fundamentalist organisation, the Popular Front of India (PFI), were apprehended, while they were on way to Hathras, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Monday.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said that they received credible information about the movement of some suspicious people towards Hathras from Delhi, after which police started a checking drive at Mathura toll plaza, during which they were nabbed.



The four have been identified as Atiq-ur Rehman, a resident of Muzaffarnagar; Siddique of Malappuram; Masood Ahmed of Bahraich; and Alam of Rampur.

Kumar said they came to know about their connection with the PFI and its co-organisation, the Campus Front of India, during interrogation.

"Mobile phones, laptops and suspicious literature (adversely affecting peacekeeping) were recovered from their possession. They were sent to preventive custody at Mathura police station," he said. (ANI)

