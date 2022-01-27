4 women arrested, one detained for beating a woman in Delhi' Shahdara

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Four women were arrested and one was detained for allegedly beating a woman in the Shahdara area of the national capital, informed R Sathyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, the DCP said, "Yesterday afternoon, we got information that a group of women abducted a woman and beat her a lot. Acting of this, our officers immediately went to the Kasturba Nagar where the incident took place and rescued the victim from the accused's residence."

"We have got her counselling done after rescuing the victim. After that, we have got her medical aid treatment done, wrote her complaint and filed an FIR. So far, we have arrested four women who were involved in the incident," he said.

He further informed that the team has detained one more accused today, and will be arrested soon.

"To arrest the rest of the accused involved in this incident, we have already formed a team. Raids are being held in many places", he added.



The DCP also said that the victim used to live in the neighbourhood of the accused.

"An accused has put an allegation on her and said that she has lost her son, who committed suicide last month and putting allegation on the victim," he said.

He also said that if anything comes to his knowledge, strict action will be taken against the accused. "Arrested accused include women," he further told.

The DCP stated that police have filed an FIR against the accused under appropriate sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

