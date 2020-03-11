4-year-old boy falls into septic tank in Mumbai, dies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died after falling into a septic tank in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi here on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Arif Nasuullaha Shaikh.

He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital by the locals but doctors declared him brought dead (ANI)