Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): A four-year-old boy died after falling into a septic tank in the Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi here on Tuesday evening, police said.
According to officials, the incident took place at around 5 pm on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Arif Nasuullaha Shaikh.
He was rushed to Rajawadi hospital by the locals but doctors declared him brought dead (ANI)
4-year-old boy falls into septic tank in Mumbai, dies
ANI | Updated: Mar 11, 2020 05:14 IST
