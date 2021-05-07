4-year-old boy who fell into over 90-feet-deep borewell in Rajasthan rescued after 16 hours

Jalore (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): A four-year-old boy, who fell into over 90-feet-deep open borewell in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday morning, rescued after 16-hour-long operation.

The child, Anil, fell into newly-dug borewell while he was playing at a field in Lachhari village yesterday around 10 am. He has been rescued with joint efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and some locals in the area around 2 am on Friday.





"The child, Anil has been rescued with joint efforts of all. He is safe and admitted to the hospital where he is under doctors' observation. Three NDRF teams from Gandhi Nagar, Vadodara and Ajmer were involved in the operation along with one SDRF team," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhupendra Kumar Yadav told ANI late night.

The SDM also appreciated a local named Madharam for his special efforts of rescuing the child.

During the stuck period, the child was given oxygen with the help of the oxygen cylinder through a pipeline, a CCTV camera had also set up with the help of the rope to monitor the situation into the borewell. (ANI)

