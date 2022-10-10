4-year-old girl dies, several injured after building collapses in Delhi's Lahori gate

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): A four-year-old girl died after a building collapsed near Delhi's Lahori gate on Sunday evening.



The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate around 7:30 pm. Five fire tenders rushed to the spot.

Nine people are admitted to LNJP Hospital so far. One of the patient's condition is said to be serious.



"A total of 10 persons were admitted to the hospital of whom, a 4-year-old female child was brought dead, said Delhi Police.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot to facilitate the rescue operations.

Further details awaited. (ANI)