4-year-old girl raped by minor boy in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): A four girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in Barhi village of Jabalpur on Sunday.

The accused has been apprehended by the police and an FIR has been registered in the matter.

The victim is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Jabalpur ASP-rural, RS Narwariya told ANI, "The accused has been apprehended after registering the FIR."

This comes three days after alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Ujjain.

A five-year-old girl, whose body was found floating in a river in Ujjain on June 7, was raped and murdered, police confirmed the next day.

The girl went missing on June 7, following which her family members lodged a complaint with the police. The cops then found the girl's naked body floating in the River Shipra. Prima facie, injuries on the girl's body indicated that she was sexually abused, police said.

The investigating officers detained three people, including the girl's uncle, in connection with the case.

A BJP delegation led by MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur, has submitted a memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel over 'deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.'

Opposition leader blamed law and order and sudden transferring of police in large numbers by Kamal Nath-led Congress government as the reason for the spike in crime in the state. (ANI)

