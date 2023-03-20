हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

4-year-old girl raped in UP's Bareilly, one arrested

ANI | Updated: Mar 20, 2023 04:05 IST


Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh Bareilly, said police on Sunday.
The matter came to the fore after the victim's mother filed a complaint to Bareilly Police. The medical test of the victim was also done. Police arrested the accused.

"Victim's mother has filed a complaint. The medical test of the girl was done and the accused also has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Bareilly Rajkumar Agarwal.
The investigation is underway. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl