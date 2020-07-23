4-yr-old boy of labourer couple falls off Greater Noida building, dead

Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A 4-year-old boy died on Wednesday after allegedly falling off from the fourth floor of an under-construction building under Bisrakh police station area in Greater Noida, the police said.

The deceased had gone to the building with his parents, who are labourers by profession.

"A 4-year-old boy died allegedly after he fell off the fourth floor of an under-construction building under Bisrakh police station area. He went to the building with his labourer parents. No complaint has been registered by parents," said Ankur Aggarwal, Additional DCP, Central Noida while speaking to media.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

