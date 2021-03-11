4-yr-old girl raped by minor boy in Telangana's Nirmal

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): A 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 14-year-old boy in Mirzapur village in Nirmal district on Wednesday, police said.

The boy is a neighbour of the victim. The girl has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The boy is being sent to a juvenile home, said police. (ANI)