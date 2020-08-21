40 drums of illegal oil weighing 240 litres each were seized in Assam on Friday. Photo/ANI
40 drums of illegal oil seized in Assam, 1 held

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:46 IST

Nagaon (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): A total of 40 drums of illegal oil weighing 240 litres each were seized, and one person was arrested during police raid in Assam's Nagaon district in early hours of Friday.
A Wagon R and three pickup vehicles used to transport the oil were also seized, said police.
"Based on a secret input of illegal oil cutting from oil tankers, a raid was conducted today morning around 2 am. One oil tanker with 40 drums of oil weighing 240 litres each will. One Wagon R and three pickup vehicles used to transport the oil were also seized. Further investigation is underway," officers from the Raha Police station informed. (ANI)

