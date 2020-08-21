Nagaon (Assam) [India], August 21 (ANI): A total of 40 drums of illegal oil weighing 240 litres each were seized, and one person was arrested during police raid in Assam's Nagaon district in early hours of Friday.
A Wagon R and three pickup vehicles used to transport the oil were also seized, said police.
"Based on a secret input of illegal oil cutting from oil tankers, a raid was conducted today morning around 2 am. One oil tanker with 40 drums of oil weighing 240 litres each will. One Wagon R and three pickup vehicles used to transport the oil were also seized. Further investigation is underway," officers from the Raha Police station informed. (ANI)
40 drums of illegal oil seized in Assam, 1 held
ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:46 IST
