Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.



The quake took place at a depth of 10 kilometers and tremors were felt at 6:56 pm.

No casualties or damage of property have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)