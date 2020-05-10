40 inmates return to Indore Central Jail after testing negative for COVID-19

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): As many as 10 inmates who had tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 others who were quarantined after showing symptoms of coronavirus, have returned to the Indore Central Jail after they were tested negative.

They all have tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, Jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre informed.

Jail officials and guards welcomed them during their return by clapping and cheering for them.

"After witnessing symptoms of coronavirus infection in 10 inmates, their samples were sent for testing on April 17 and they had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30. They were admitted to the civil hospital for treatment and they recovered after treatment and tested negative on May 9. They have been re-admitted to Jail on the same date," read a press statement issued by Indore Central Jail.

Similarly, 30 other inmates who were quarantined after showing symptoms of coronavirus, have tested negative and they have been re-admitted to jail.

"A total of 16 Guards who were on duty during the treatment of the inmates, and were quarantined, have also tested negative. Presently there are 15 inmates who are under treatment and 100 inmates are quarantined", the statement added. (ANI)

