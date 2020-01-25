40 international companies interested to invest in Karnataka: CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos was a success and 40 international companies are interested in investing in the state.

"The visit proved to be a fruitful one. Over 40 international companies are interested in investing in Karnataka. The UAE also showed its interest in Karnataka," said the Chief Minister at a press conference.

Yediyurappa had attended the WEF's 'Strategic Outlook: India' session on Thursday, which was addressed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The Chief Minister said the states have to gear up for high economic activities to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of USD five trillion economy a reality. (ANI)

