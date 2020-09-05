Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at 11:41 pm.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 98 km west of Nashik, Maharashtra at 11.41 pm on September 4," National Centre for Seismology said. (ANI)
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Nashik in Maharashtra
ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:12 IST
