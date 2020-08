Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], August 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Moirang on Tuesday at 7:27 pm, the National Center for Seismology informed.

The quake occurred 43 km south of Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)