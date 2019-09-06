40-member group of Indian Diaspora under Know India Programme to visit Goa for 10 days from Sept 7

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A 40-member participant group of The Indian Diaspora Youth, will visit Goa for 10 days under the 55th Know India Programme beginning from September 7.

An official statement from the state government said, "The Indian Diaspora Youth, 40 member participant group under the 55th Know India Programme will be on a 10-day visit to Goa starting from September 7, to 16."

"The Diaspora during their visit to the State will call on the Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant on September 9, and the Governor, Dr Mridula Sinha; Speaker, Rajesh Patnekar and the Commissioner for NRI Affairs on September 12," the official statement said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been organising the Know India Programme to create awareness amongst the Indian Diaspora Youth about India's cultural heritage and various aspects of contemporary India, the official statement added. (ANI)

