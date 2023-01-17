40 mobile patrol bikes flagged off for Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to regulate traffic during World Cup Hockey

Bhubneswar (Odhisa) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Commissionerate police on Tuesday flagged off 40 mobile patrol bikes for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack to help regulate heavy traffic during ongoing World Cup Hockey matches.

Twin Cities police commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi flagged off the bikes at the commissionerate police headquarters by showing green flags.

"We introduced 40 more traffic police mobile motorbikes provided by Hero Company as per its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) activities," Soumendra Priyadarshi, Twin City Police Commissioner, said.



"Huge congregation is expected this year as the Hockey World Cup is being played in Odisha for the 2nd Time. Traffic management would be a challenging task for the police. All the arrangements have been made," Priyadarshi added.

DCP Pratik Singh and additional CP, Uma Shankar Dash were also present during the flag-off ceremony at Bhubaneshwar Commissionerate.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the much-awaited Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, amidst much fanfare and in the presence of the National Men's Hockey Team. Both the stadium and the Hockey Practice Centre have been certified Level 1 by FIH which is the highest in its category. As a tribute, the stadium has been named after legendary tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Prior to the inauguration, CM Naveen Patnaik met the Indian Hockey Team and committed to award Rs. 1 Crore for each member of the Indian Hockey Team if they win the Hockey World Cup 2023.

The Hockey World Cup is being played in Kalinga Stadium and Birsa Munda Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela respectively. (ANI)

