40 shops gutted as major fire breaks out in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Around 40 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in one of them and quickly spread to adjacent structures in the Kidwai Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday morning.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Kanpur City Fire Department officials said that the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained.



"Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze," they said, adding that the situation is under control.

"Of the 40 shops, four were destroyed completly in the fire," officials said.

"No loss of life was reported so far," they added.

More details awaited (ANI)

