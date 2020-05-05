40 special trains to operate for a week from Tuesday to repatriate migrants from Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that to send the migrant labourers in Telangana to their native states, from Tuesday onwards for one-week, 40 special trains per day would be operated, said State Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister instructed the officials to organise travel of migrant labours on behalf of the state government. He said, from various stations in Hyderabad, special trains would also run from Warangal, Khammam, Damaracharla and other places in the state.

Trains would run from the state to Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other States, he added.

The CM held a review meeting on the problems being faced by the migrant labourers in the state due to lockdown. Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and others attended the meeting.

The discussion took place on migrant labours expressing their desire to go back to their native places. The CM had taken a decision to run special trains for the migrant workers to reach their destination.

Chief Minister Rao spoke to SC Railway General manager Gajanan Mallya and requested him to arrange for 40 special trains from Tuesday. The state government had appointed senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania and senior IPS officer Jitendra as Special Officers to oversee the travel of migrant workers to their native States.

The Migrant workers have already registered their names with the local police stations to leave for their native places. Migrant workers who have registered their names with the police stations would be allowed to travel by the special trains. The details of the travel will be given at the Police Stations.

The CM urged that no migrant labour should feel anxious as the government had made arrangements for their travel to their native destinations. The CM had instructed the police officers concerned to inform the migrant workers about the travel details and coordinate them. (ANI)