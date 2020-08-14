40 Tamil Nadu cops donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar has informed that as many as 40 policemen who recovered from coronavirus, have donated plasma.

"Till now, 76 persons have donated plasma and 89 patients have benefitted from it. Today, 40 COVID-19 recovered police personnel donated plasma. Our state has the highest number of plasma banks in the country," he said while addressing the media.

Chennai Police Commissioner also commented on the same and said that "other personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 also willing to donate plasma."

According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, Tamil Nadu has 52,929 active cases of the novel coronavirus. So far, 2,56,313 have been cured and 5,278 have died due to lethal infection. (ANI)

