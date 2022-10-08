40,000 kg of drugs destroyed in North-eastern states in Amit Shah's presence

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 8 (ANI): Around 40,000 kilograms of drugs were destroyed in the North-Eastern states in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Home Minister's office said on Saturday.

As per the Home Minister's tweet, drugs weighing around 11,000 kg in Assam, 8000 kg in Arunachal Pradesh, 4000 kg in Meghalaya, 1600 kg in Nagaland, 398 kg in Manipur, 1900 kg in Mizoram, 1500 kg in Tripura and 12,000 kg in Tripura were destroyed.

Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Assam. He was addressing a public gathering at the inauguration of the newly built BJP office-- Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, which is spread over 95,000 square feet and is the party's biggest office in the northeastern region.

While addressing the public, Shah said that the government would remove Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) only after installing peace in northeast India.



"Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove AFSPA from the northeast if they came to power (in 2019), for the sake of appeasement. When it was asked of me, I said we will first bring peace in the northeast and then only will remove AFSPA, which would not happen just for appeasement," Shah said.

This is Shah's first visit to the state after the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region.

The Home Minister also assured the people of Assam that the government would make the state 'flood-free' in the next five years.

"Earlier, during Assembly elections, I said that we made Assam free from terrorism and strikes. Now give us five years we will make Assam free from floods," Shah said while reviewing a meeting chaired by him in Guwahati to make the state of Assam flood free.

He said that it is the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to bring Northeast to the mainstream for its development, as is also evident from regular visits of BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda to the region. (ANI)

