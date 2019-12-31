40,000 police personnel to be deployed in Mumbai during New Year celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): As the Mumbaikars gear up to celebrate New Year, Mumbai Police will be deploying around 40,000 police personnel to maintain law and order in the city.

"Mumbai Police in order to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations in the city will post 40,000 police personnel around the city for the supervision," Mumbai Police on Monday said in an official release.

Officers and employees of the State Reserve Police Force, Crime Branch, Home Guards and other agencies have also been deployed to assist the police. (ANI)

