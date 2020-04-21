405 samples test negative for coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday informed that out of 439 samples collected, the results of 405 people were found to be negative for novel coronavirus.

He further informed media that the results of 34 people are still awaited.

Also, out of the total, no person has been found positive for COVID-19.

"#CoronaVirusUpdates: Arunachal Pradesh as on 20th April:-Total Samples Collected : 439;

Negative results : 405; Positive result : 0;Results Awaited : 34," the Arunachal Pradesh CM tweeted in the morning today.

India has reported 1,336 more COVID-19 cases taking the total count in the country to 18,601 in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Out of these, 14,759 are active cases and 3,252 patients have been cured and discharged and migrated. As many as 590 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

