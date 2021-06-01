406.76 LMT wheat procured against last year corresponding purchase of 360.28 LMT

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday informed that the wheat procurement in the ongoing season has an all-time high of 406.76 LMT worth Rs 80,334 crore, in the ongoing season as of May 30, exceeding the previous record of 389.92 LMT achieved in 2020-21.

Procurement of wheat in ongoing RMS 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and Jammu, and Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons and till now up to May 30, 2021, a quantity of over 406.76 LMT of wheat has been procured which is an all-time high (which exceeded previous high 389.92 LMT of RMS 2020-21) against the last year corresponding purchase of 360.28 LMT, the Ministry said in a statement.

About 43.55 lakh farmers have already benefited from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with an MSP value of Rs. 80,334.56 crore, it added.



Paddy procurement in the ongoing season of Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with the purchase of over 787.87 LMTs of paddy includes kharif crop 706.62 LMT and rabi crop 81.25 LMT up to 30.05.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 721.25 LMT.

Similarly, 5,089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having an MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during the crops season 2020-21. For the season 2021-22, a sanction for procurement of 51,000 MT of copra from Tamil Nadu has been given, against which procurement will be started from the date as decided by the state government.

The respective State/UTs governments are making necessary arrangements for the commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals of pulses and oilseeds. (ANI)

