4,071 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday 4,071 new cases, taking count of people infected with the virus in the national capital to 2,42,899.

As per the health department bulletin, the death toll due to the virus stands at 4,945 after 38 people succumbed to COVID-19 today.



With 4,219 COVID-19 patients recovered/discharged and migrated, taking the number of such patients to 2,05,890.

There are 32,064 active cases in the national capital, said the bulletin.

A total of 24,92,602 tests done so far including 51,292 rapid antigen and 10,681 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests conducted today, the bulletin said. (ANI)

