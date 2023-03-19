41 benches settled 2,008 cases at Rs 29.28 crore settlement amount in the Special Lok Adalat by DSLSA

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Delhi State Legal Services Authority on Sunday said that it has constituted 41 Lok Adalat Benches in various districts complexes in the city in which 2,008 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 29.28 Crore.

"Overall, in this Special Lok Adalat, 41 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted in which 2,008 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 29.28 Crore," DSLSA said in a statement.

DSLSA said that in the six District Court Complexes, 28 Lok Adalat Benches were constituted to deal with cases where 695 cases have been disposed of for a total settlement amount of Rs. 22.25 Crore approx. Out of the aforesaid data, 262 cases of MACT were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 19.30 Crore approx.

It is further informed that especially in one MACT case titled "Smt. Pragati Tyagi and Ors Vs Ramesh Kumar Dubey and Ors" the maximum compensation amount agreed to be paid by the Insurance Company is Rs 62 lakh and the oldest matter of the year 2015 titled "Ginni Devi Vs. Satender" was settled.

DSLSA also said that Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at State and District Consumer Redressal Commissions where 119 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 2.26 crores.

Lok Adalat benches were also constituted at Permanent Lok Adalat benches where 1,194 cases were settled and the settlement amount was Rs 4.76 crores.

Lok Adalat is an effective means for the amicable resolution of disputes in an inexpensive and faster manner. DSLSA has been continuously organizing Lok Adalats benefiting several litigants and resulting in the resolution of a large number of cases throughout Delhi.



As per the mandate of the National Legal Services Authority, DSLSA under the guidance of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court/Patron-in-Chief, DSLSA and Justice Siddharth Mridul, Judge, High Court of Delhi and Executive Chairperson, DSLSA organized Special Lok Adalat in all Delhi District Court Complexes, State and District Consumer Redressal Commissions, Permanent Lok Adalats (PLAs) on 19th March 2023.

This Special Lok Adalat was organized for the disposal of specific subject matters that is Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Cases, Bank Recovery matters, Matrimonial Disputes (except divorce), Land Acquisition cases and IPR matters, Electricity matters pending before PLAs and Consumer cases pending before Consumer Forums were taken up.

In today's Special Lok Adalat, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Ld. Member Secretary, DSLSA personally visited the Rohini Courts complex to oversee the overall arrangements for litigants and also visited the Lok Adalat Benches to observe the working of Lok Adalats.

He also interacted with the litigants to know about their cases and any difficulties.

Shri Sushant Changotra, Special Secretary, DSLSA visited Saket District Courts Complex whereas Harshita Mishra, Secretary (Litigation), DSLSA visited Patiala House Courts Complex to monitor the working of Lok Adalats and other arrangements for the litigants.

DSLSA also said that it has made all necessary arrangements like facility of drinking water, a sufficient number of chairs, wheelchairs and availability of an Ambulance, Dispensary were made in order to facilitate the litigants, especially senior citizens, divyang persons and Women.

Judges throughout Delhi very actively participated in the Special Lok Adalat. (ANI)

