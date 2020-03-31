41 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Punjab: State Health Minister

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total COVID-19 positive cases in Punjab on Tuesday increased to 41, including three deaths, according to Punjab Health Minister, BS Sidhu.

The Minister further stated that the state's first COVID-19 patient has fully recovered and contact tracing of all positive patients is taking place.

Earlier, Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala was sealed by the local administration as a precautionary measure after a 21-year-old resident of the village, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country have reached 1,251.(ANI)