41 dead due to lightning strikes across 16 districts of UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad on Monday informed that 41 people died due to lightning strikes across 16 districts in the state on Sunday night.

"As per the available information, 41 people have died due to lightning strikes across 16 districts in the state and 30 people have been injured. Taking note of this incident, Rs 4 lakhs ex-gratia each will be provided to kin of the deceased," Prasad told ANI.

"All the injured will get proper medical treatment. Moreover, 250 animals have also lost their lives and 20 have been injured", said Prasad.

Today, lightning struck parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the loss of lives and damages due to lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured, informed a statement by Prime Minister's office today.



Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences over the deaths of at least 16 people due to lightning strikes in several districts of Rajasthan.

"Many people have lost their lives due to lightning in some areas of Rajasthan. Deeply saddened by the demise of people. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the state. He has also ordered compensation for the injured.

Gehlot earlier expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts. Meanwhile, Jaipur Police Commissioner, Anand Srivastava said informed that 29 people were rescued from the Amer Fort area after lightning struck them.

Also, as per a PMO statement today, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi" (ANI)





