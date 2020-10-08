4.1-feet bell for Ram temple reaches Ayodhya from Tamil Nadu

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): A Ram Rath Yatra, which started from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu on September 17, reached Ayodhya on Wednesday and brought a 4.1 feet bell with 'Jai Sri Ram' embossed on it for Ram Temple.

"We are very pleased with the fact that after so many years Bhumi Pujan (for a grand Ram temple) took place in Ayodha on August 5 and the dream of crores of Hindus came true. To mark this big event, we wanted to make a contribution from our side," said Rajalakshmi, general secretary of the Legal Rights Council, which had organised the yatra.



She said that it took them 21 days and 11 states to cover the distance by road and reach Ayodhya.

"The bell makes such a sound that "Om" echoes from it," she said.

Rajalakshmi said they started their journey on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We covered a distance of around 4555 kilometres," she said. (ANI)

