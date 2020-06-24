4.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Mizoram

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], June 24 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 31 km of South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram at 8.02 pm on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NSI).

The depth of the quake was 10 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.18 (latitude) and 93.25 (longitude).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 24-06-2020, 08:02:36 IST, Lat: 23.18 & Long: 93.25, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 31km SSW of Champhai, Mizoram," NSI tweeted.

On June 22, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within a span of 12 hours.

While an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai at 4:10 am on June 22, another quake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had struck 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl at 4.16 pm on June 21, according to the institute.

The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai. (ANI)

