41 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 24 (ANI): Forty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1854.

The new cases reported today include 11 migrants and six foreign evacuees. The total active cases in the state are 709.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 53 after four deaths were reported today. (ANI)

