41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.

While 243 people have recovered after treatment in the state so far, seven deaths have been reported. (ANI)

