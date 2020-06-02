Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.
While 243 people have recovered after treatment in the state so far, seven deaths have been reported. (ANI)
41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:12 IST
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.