412 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A total of 412 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Monday taking the total number of cases to 15,529 in the state.

According to the official data, 10,912 patients have been recovered and 207 people have succumbed to the virus.

India's total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 31,06,348. (ANI)

