412 new COVID-19 cases reported in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 412 more cases of COVID19 and eight deaths on Monday, according to the state health department.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 10,947, including 6,344 discharged, 4,320 active cases and 283 deaths, as per the health department.

Presently, the number of active cases in the country is at 1,24,981, including 1,24,430 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 7,200 who have succumbed to the virus, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. (ANI)