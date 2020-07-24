4,165 Shramik Specials operated till July 9, all demands met: Railways

Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Thursday announced that it has operated a total of 4,615 Shramik Special trains and transported more than 63 lakh people till July 9 .

Vinod Kumar Yadav, the Chairman Railway Board informed through video conferencing (VC) on Thursday said the last Shramik Special train was run by Indian Railway on July 9, and that the Indian Railways is ready to run more trains if they receive demands from any state.

"Last Shramik Special train was run by Indian Railway on July 9. After that, we have not received any demands from any state. Therefore, we presume that all demands of state governments have been fully met. But still, Railways is ready to run the trains if we get any demand from any state government. Till today we have run around 4,615 Shramik Special trains and more than 63 lakh passengers have been moved," Yadav said during VC.

The Indian Railways started operating the Shramik Special trains since May 1, 2020, during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

