41st GST Council meeting underway

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The 41st Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting is currently underway in the national capital on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the meeting, which is also attended by Anurag Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, finance ministers of various states and Union Territories (UT) and senior officers from the Union Government and states. The meeting is conducted through video conferencing.

In the last meeting held on June 12, the GST Council decided to waive off fees for late filing returns between July 2017 to January this year in a bid to minimise the impact of COVID-19 crisis on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

On Wednesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to GST dues of states and said the refusal to pay GST compensation to states is nothing short of betrayal on the part of the Narendra Modi government. (ANI)

